Grundy Bank donates funds for new scoreboards

WILMINGTON – The gymnasium scoreboards at Wilmington High School, home of the Wilmington Wildcats, are no longer functioning reliably. The scoreboards have been operating since 2007 and are in need of replacement, Principal Scott Maupin said.

Wilmington High School approached Grundy Bank to sponsor the purchase of new scoreboards. Grundy Bank gave the news that they would help fund two new scoreboards for the gymnasium in the form of a $10,000 check.

“Wilmington High School is extremely grateful to continue a partnership with our local bank and thankful for the donation towards the new indoor scoreboards. Grundy Bank has been a long-standing supporter of District 209-U and we couldn’t be more appreciative.” Maupin said.

The scoreboard will be installed this summer and will be ready to be used by the fall season. These scoreboards will be used for wrestling, volleyball and basketball.

“Grundy Bank believes that it’s vital to support our local school district and athletic department and hopes the two new scoreboards help enhance the experience on game days. This is truly a perfect example of community partnerships,” said Kevin Olson, president and CEO of Grundy Bank.

Scoreboards will measure 8½ by 11 feet and will feature “Compliments of Grundy Bank.”

Grundy Bank is a leading community bank in Grundy County that is dedicated to providing hometown service while offering big bank products to its clients. Grundy Bank is proud to say it has served Grundy County and southern Will County for more than 155 years with its financial needs. For information on Grundy Bank, call 815-942-0130 or visit www.grundy.bank.