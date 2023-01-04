Grundy County welcomes first baby of 2023

MORRIS – Grundy County’s first baby of the New Year arrived at Morris Hospital at 6:23 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2.

Baby girl Paige Lee Ann Wade is the daughter of Kayla Koch and Jeremy Wade of Marseilles.

Delivered by Morris Hospital obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Mary Fitzgibbon, Paige weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and measured 19 inches in length. She has a big sister, Aliana, 3, and a big brother, Brendon, 15.

With a Jan. 5 due date, Paige’s parents weren’t really expecting their daughter would be hailed as Baby New Year, although Jeremy said he remembers at one time saying maybe they would have a New Year’s baby. Kayla started having contractions around midnight on New Year’s Day night, and they arrived at Morris Hospital at about 3 a.m. A little more than 3 hours later, baby Paige entered the world.

“It was quick and easy,” said Kayla of the delivery. “The doctors and nurses were amazing.”

As Grundy County’s first baby of 2023, Baby Paige was showered with gifts organized through the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, including baby announcements from Allegra Printing; gift certificates from Channahon Lanes and Mini Golf, Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, Laki Hawaiian Ice, and Wash Cove car wash; travel coffee mugs from the City of Morris; gift baskets from Coal City Public Library District, Old National Bank, and United Way of Grundy County; onesies and a goodie bag from The Cove, Coal City Nutrition; a Baby Einstein toy from Grundy Bank; a 3-month membership and bibs from the Morris Community YMCA; a handmade baby afghan and hat, baby toy and spoon from the Morris Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop; and a Cozy Spot play gym form Step by Step Child Care Center.

Baby Paige is the granddaughter of Susan and Randy Denen, of Ottawa; Ron and Cathy Koch, of Mesa, Arizona (originally Ottawa); Tracey Keller, of Marseilles; and Jeff Hughes, of Ottawa.