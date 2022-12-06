Final weekend for Morris Theatre Guild Christmas Show

MORRIS – The final three performances of Morris Theatre Guild’s “WMTG Presents” Christmas show will be this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2:30 p.m. This radio presentation of two Christmas classics, “Miracle on 34th Street” and “A Christmas Carol”, will put everyone in a Holiday mood. The cast features Brian Barla, Sarah Crisman, Bill Gillespie, Todd Hancock, Tonja Hancock, Matt Johnson, Ellen Rasmussen, Caleb Reddinger, Jim Welch, and Wren Winner, with Christine Johnson and Cheryl Crisman directing.

Jim Welch portrays Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” in WMTG Presents, this weekend, Dec. 9-11 at Morris Theatre Guild. Tickets are available at morristheatreguild.org. (Morris Theatre Guild)

This year, Morris Theatre Guild is also collecting monetary donations at the theatre for the Northern Illinois Foodbank. Every dollar raised helps purchase $8 in food. Northern Illinois Foodbank is grateful for the generosity of donors and is committed to being a good steward of donations received. Thanks to monetary donations, 97% of resources go toward programs to ensure community neighbors have the food they need to thrive.

Tickets are available at morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966. Currently, tickets are still also available at the door. Donations for the Northern Illinois Foodbank can be made at the concession window.