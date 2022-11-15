November 15, 2022
Grundy County Land Use Department gently used toy drive begins November 18

The Grundy County Land Use Department is asking for donations of gently used children’s toys, games, DVDs, books and plush animals for its toy drive, which runs from November 18 to December 9.

All toys will be given to local children in need or the rotary club in time for the holidays.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • Morris Library, 604 Liberty Street in Morris
  • Three Rivers Library, 25207 W. Channahon Drive in Channahon
  • Three Rivers Library, 109 W. Wabena Ave. in Minooka
  • Coal City Library, 85 N. Garfield Street in Coal City
  • Fossil Ridge Library, 386 W. Kennedy Road in Braidwood
