Election: What will be on your ballot

GRUNDY – The 2022 General election date is less than a week away with early and in-person voting already begun across Grundy County.

Grundy County voters will select their picks for a number of statewide offices, including the race for Illinois governor that pits Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker against his challenger Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, of downstate Xenia.

Area voters also will cast ballots for the U.S Senate, which features Republican Kathy Salvi challenging Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Democrat Lisa Haderlein of Harvard will face off against Republican incumbent Darin LaHood for a seat in the 16th Congressional District.

Also on the ballot are races for Congress, three state senators, and three representatives in the General Assembly. Illinois Representatives Sue Rezin R-Morris of the 38th district and Jason Barickman R- Bloomington of the 53rd District are running unopposed. Incumbent Patrick Joyce of Kankee will face off against newcomer Philip Nagel of Braidwood for the 40th District.

Voters will choose between Republican Jed Davis and Democrat Hiedi Henry of Marseilles for the 75th District, Democrat Erin Slone of Kankakee will face off against Incumbent Jackie Haas, and 106th district incumbent Thomas Bennett is unopposed.

Locally, however, there is not a lot of competition.

The incumbent sheriff, treasurer, and clerk each are running unopposed. Clerk Kay Olson, a Morris Democrat, Sheriff Ken Briley, a Minooka Republican, and Treasurer Todd Koehn, also a Minooka Republican, all filed petitions and have no challengers.

The regional superintendent of schools, Chris Mehochko, a Republican from Yorkville, won his primary contest against Kristen Koppers and is now running unopposed in the general election.

Because of redistricting, all 18 county board seats in the three board districts are up for reelection.

District 1 will see Incumbent Republicans Drew Muffler, Dan Cheshareck and Jerald White face off against newcomers Christina Jenkins-Likar, Nathanael Greene, Douglas Ferro, and Democratic incumbent Cody Mulac. All candidates live in Morris.

All six candidates from District 2 are incumbent Republicans, Chairman Chris Balkema of Channahon, Joshua Harris, Debra Warning, Joseph Dominic Schiavone, Greg Ridenour all of Minooka, and Eric Rasmusson of Morris are running uncontested and will retain their seats.

Nine people are running for the six open District 3 seats: Democrats Ann Gill of Coal City, James Olson of Gardner, Mike Onorato of Diamond, newcomer David Stover of Morris, and Republicans Doug Boresi of Coal City, Caleb Counterman of Morris, Harold Vota of Coal City, newcomers James K. Riley of Gardner and Georgette Vota of Coal City.

Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland will face off against Judge Christina Cantlin of Ottawa for the 13th Circuit Court judge to succeed Eugene P. Daugherity, now an appellate justice.

Residents who live within the Braceville Fire Protection District’s voting district will vote on whether to approve an increase in the corporate tax rate not to exceed .35% of the value of all taxable property within the district.

Voters with questions or wanting more information should contact the Grundy County Clerk at 815-941-3222, ext. 1, or elections@grundycountyil.gov.