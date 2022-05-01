Chris Balkema, Grundy County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Chris Balkema

What office are you seeking? Grundy County Board District 2

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Served on MCHS 111 School Board, Served multiple terms on Grundy County Board

City: Channahon

Occupation: Grundy County Board Member & Employed by manufacturing organization

Education: BS in Business Administration from Taylor University, Upland, Indiana, MBA from Bradley University, Peoria, Illinois

What actions can the Grundy County Board take to minimize the tax burden on residents while not sacrificing services?

Continue to drive efficiency by streamlining processes while increasing the quality of services provided to Grundy County Residents. We have reduced the property tax burden, on residents, for the past 3 years.

What county projects would you like to see addressed during your term?

The safety of our residents and county employees remain our top priority. We are working to increase the quality of services that are provided to the residents in the most efficient manner. We have long term goals and action items established for each department head inside the county. We are also partnering with the elected officials to reduce costs and increase the quality of services provided to the community.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within Grundy County?

All efforts, at the state and local level, must be made to create a business friendly environment inside our county. Grundy County partners with the Grundy Economic Development Council to attract, expand and retain businesses in our area.

Grundy County has become a favorite location for solar farm companies setting up shop on local farmland. What impact do you think these green energy facilities will have.

Federal and state incentives have been created to attract solar and wind projects inside Illinois counties. Grundy County ensures that all rules are followed while partnering with the companies that are interested in locating in the county.

Do you see the solar farm operations as a net gain or loss for the county?

It will be great to see all energy markets compete, without government incentives, while ensuring that all environmental laws are followed.

Expansion from the Chicago metro area is creeping toward Grundy County. Do you think this could be good or bad for the county?

Grundy County has a comprehensive plan that earmarks areas of the county that are ripe for development while ensuring that our farmlands and natural wildlife areas are protected.

What actions should the county take to either encourage the growth or help stave it off?

Grundy County works to ensure that our development plan is updated with the latest information to ensure that we protect necessary farmland and natural wildlife areas while stimulating business growth in designated areas.

Grundy County has experienced a recent increase in drug activity. What actions should the county take to assist local government agencies, specifically law enforcement, to ensure the safety of the community and decrease crime rates?

Grundy County partners with our Sheriff’s Department and States Attorney’s Offices to reduce & eliminate crime in Grundy County.

SB 818 Bill has become a hot topic at local school board meetings, do you support comprehensive sexual education, including LGBTQ-specific health information in public schools, K-12?

County Board members do not have jurisdiction over the school systems.

How do you plan to ensure local school districts have the resources needed to ensure teachers have the resources to properly educate their students on the subject?

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Our Grundy County Engineer and his team bring an updated 5 year plan which is reviewed and approved on an annual basis. Ensuring that we have the highest quality roads, bridges and culverts, managed by Grundy County Highway Department, is a top priority.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

I absolutely support the reduction of local property taxes and am very thankful that the elected officials & department heads have partnered together for the last 3 years to reduce property taxes while increasing the quality of services provided.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

It is imperative that Grundy County follows all federal, state and local laws to ensure the highest level of integrity in government.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

All levels of government, including Grundy County, should operate in the most transparent manner since Grundy County Board members work for the people who elected them.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Grundy County works to ensure that the Development plan is updated with the latest information to ensure that we protect necessary farmland and natural wildlife areas while stimulating business growth in designated areas.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

Government employees must have the highest level of integrity in all that they say and do while serving in office.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non- disclosure agreements with private businesses?

