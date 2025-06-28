Three Coalers compete in Future Business Leaders of American Nationals in California

(From left) Kylee Kennell, Peyton Gibson, and Grace Sitar with Unit 1 Education Foundation President Shawn Hamilton, who presented them with a $750 check. (Photo provided by Coal City Unit 1)

Three Coal City High School students are traveling to Anaheim on Sunday for the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference after placing among the top four in their competitive events at the State Leadership Conference.

The students traveling are Peyton Gibson, Kylee Kennell, and Grace Sitar, and they’ll be in Anaheim through Wednesday.

According to a Wednesday news release, the students will take part in workshops, speakers and outings along with their competitions. Sitar qualified in event planing, and her competition begins Monday morning. That same day, Gibson and Kennell will team up in the sales presentation category.

The Unit 1 Educational Foundation assisted the students with the cost of attending the national conference, as well as the Unit 1 Board of Education, according to the news release.

FBLA is the largest career and technical student organization in the world, and has over 230,000 members. Coal City’s chapter is advised by businesses education teacher Harlan Kennell.