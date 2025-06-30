Ottawa, Grundy County police arrest Willowbrook driver fleeing traffic stop

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Monday that it aided the Ottawa Police Department in arresting a Willowbrook driver who allegeldy fled a traffic stop at McDonald’s on Norris Drive in Ottawa.

Police said Evaldas Skimelis, 38, Willowbrook fled from them in a 2013 Volkswagen Passat, heading eastbound onto Interstate 80 before a Grundy County deputy was able to deploy stop sticks.

The vehicle continued driving and the Minooka Police Department laid out another set of stop sticks, before getting stopped by police near mile marker 125, coming to a stop in a ditch on the east side of the road, according to Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Skimelis attempted to flee on foot before being taken into custody, according to Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Skimelis is charged in La Salle County for speeding, DUI, aggravted fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a revoked license, and several other traffic related citations.

The Ottawa Police Department said in the news release that Skimelis’ breath sample registered a reading of .247, three times over the legal limit of .08.