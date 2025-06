An annual fundraiser for March of Dimes is accepting donations for its Thursday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 2 rummage sale.

Items accepted include seasonal items, clothes, toys, tools, bikes, kitchen accessories and things of that nature.

The rummage sales will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

For information, call Kathy at 815-942-9281.