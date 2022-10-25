Seneca High School announces Illinois State Scholars

Seneca High School has announced 10 Illinois State Scholars for the 2022-23 school year. This year’s recipients are Ashley Aslvig, Brady Barla, Stephanie Bernhard, Anna Bruno, Colin Collet, Calvin Maierhofer, Maggie McDonald, Christopher Poyner, Alexis Sprinkel, and Ryan Starwalt.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission obtains academic data from the high school for students at the end of their sixth semester. The State Scholar formula calculation uses a combination of test scores, unweighted GPA, rank, and class size. These students are selected based on SAT scores and class rank.