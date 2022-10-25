Grundy County Heroes & Helper’s charity event a huge success

MORRIS – Grundy County Heroes & Helpers hosted their biggest fundraiser of the year, their 2022 Draw Down held at the Gardner American Legion, Saturday, Oct. 22. Money was raised through draw-down tickets, sponsorships, raffles, a silent auction, a 50/50, and a live auction. The event raised funds for GGHH’s 2022 Shop with a Local Hero event, when first responders (police, deputies, firefighter, and EMTs) take Grundy County children in need on a shopping spree to Walmart in Morris with a GGHH volunteer on Dec. 10th followed by a Christmas celebration with Santa.

In tradition with last year’s Draw Down, the event included a special Fund a Need portion which benefited two Grundy County families whose children’s lives have been impacted by childhood cancer. A live pledge resulted in raising $32,800 for the families to split in half. The Wagoner family of Minooka was selected to receive the donation for their 8-year-old daughter Wren who was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in January 2022. Wren has two more years of treatment ahead of her.

In attendance was the VanHyning family of Channahon. Their son Breckin was diagnosed at the age of 6 in 2020 with Grad IV Thalamic Glioblastoma and passed away 11 months later at the age of 7. The family joins the fight to raise funds to help toward the advancement of Pediatric Cancer Research in Breckin’s memory through the Brain Tumor Center at Lurie’s Children’s Hospital.

“Each year we look for a couple of families who really could use the support of their community to get through a difficult time,” said GCHH president Wendy Briley. “We wanted to help them tell their story and then give our supporters and community an opportunity to step in and help. This year’s amount raised was beyond generous and makes me proud that our community is so willing to step up and bless these families.”

In all over $80,000 dollars was raised, including the fund a need portion. The proceeds go to the 2022 Shop with a Hero, providing the children a $150.00 dollar shopping trip to Walmart for clothes, boots, coats, etc. The children will also attend a festive party with Santa Clause and the heroes with new, unopened toys donated throughout the year, food, and Christmas cheer.