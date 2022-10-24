Magic in Morris draws large crowd

Magic was welcomed into Morris on Sunday as the Harry-Potter-themed Magic in Morris event was held, with the majority of the downtown businesses offering Harry-Potter-themed gifts, beverages, games, and more.

“Magic in Morris drew a great crowd, with people coming from all over the region and out of state, to experience our charming Downtown. We appreciate the hard work of our Morris Retail Association stores,” Business Development Director, Julie Wilkinson said.

Crowds lined the streets as children and adults were dressed in Harry Potter costumes searching for Newt Scamander’s missing case. Music played on the speakers as Hagrid offered carriage rides downtown. There were miniature horses dressed as unicorns on the Grundy Courthouse lawn, magicians performing, house sorting, and a muggle market.

“They cast a vision for this event when it launched in 2021, and they were able to expand this year, with more props and attractions. Magic in Morris is becoming a signature shopping event for Morris,” Wilkinson said.