Minooka students earn Director Awards from Grundy Area Vocational Center

MINOOKA – Four Minooka Community High School students taking classes at the Grundy Area Vocational Center in Morris were recently presented with Director Awards for their outstanding performance in class.

Director Award winners for September were juniors Gedeon Battaglia (Building Trades), Emma McMillin (Cosmetology), Gabriela Alegria (Health Occupations) and senior Reagan Larkins (Fire Science). GAVC Director Award winners are presented with a prize package and have their names and photographs displayed at GAVC for the duration of the school year.

GAVC offers students an opportunity to explore potential careers that would have a significant impact on their success after high school. GAVC strives to promote academic excellence among its students by addressing six quality areas of learning: integration of core academic skills; classroom instruction; hands-on laboratory instruction; work-based learning; personal and leadership development; and relationships with partners (business, industry, community and post-secondary).

To learn more about GAVC, please visit gavc-il.org.