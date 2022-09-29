Grundy County Coroner warns of “candy-like” rainbow fentanyl

Grundy County Coroner John W. Callahan released a statement warning the public of a new “candy-like” rainbow fentanyl drug reported by the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

While no instances of the “candy-like” version of the drug has been seen in Grundy County, there has been an increase in the use of fentanyl overall. It usually occurs in the form of “cutting” or supplementing other drugs by adding fentanyl. This “rainbow” version of the drug is suspected to be an effort from suppliers to target the younger population.

“Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes — is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram in a press release. “The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to sop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.

Callahan warns Grundy County citizens to call their local law enforcement agency up finding this type of drug with the appearance of candy.