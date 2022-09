First Presbyterian Church of Morris will host its annual Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 in its east church parking lot on the corner of Route 47 and E. Jackson St.

Trunk or Treat is an annual event in which church members decorate the trunks of their vehicle for Halloween and hand out free, safe, individually-wrapped candy to children as they trick-or-treat at Morris downtown trick-or-treating night.

The church building will be open with organ music playing inside.