Mazon Verona Kinsman finished its regular season with two wins and one loss and will head into postseason play with a 14-3 overall record.

MVK defeated Channahon by a 14-1 margin on a complete game three-hitter from Morgan Starwalt and a five-RBI day from Kaylee Klinker, then defeated Reed-Custer 1-0 to end the regular season thanks to a 14-strikeout, two-hit shutout from Hayden Pfeifer. Pfeifer also hit the game-winning triple in the bottom of the sixth in the regular season finale.