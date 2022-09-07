Grundy County Corn Festival craft show to be held October 1

The annual Corn Festival Craft Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at the Grundy County Fairgrounds.

The cost of admission is a Corn Festival button.

Items available at the craft show will include woodworking items, beaded jewelry and holiday decorations. Additionally, there will be flea market, antique and collectible dealers present. No animals will be allowed past the entrance gate.

For further information, contact the Corn Festival office at 942-2676 or visit cornfestival.org.