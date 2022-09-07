September 07, 2022
Grundy County Corn Festival Corn, Grain and Flower Show begins October 1

Ben Biros, 10, of Mazon beats out his dad by taking best corn at the corn, grain, and flower show at Grundy County Corn Festival. (Heidi Litchfield)

The Grundy County Corn Festival Corn, Grain and Flower Show will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 1 and 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday, October 2 at the Presbyterian Church.

The admission fee is a Corn Festival button.

Local amateur growers are encouraged to participate in the show. There are several categories open to youth exhibitors, 4-H members and FFA members.

Farm categories include tallest corn stalk, longest and heaviest ear of corn and giant varieties of all farm crops. Past winners have included a pumpkin that weighed over 100 pounds.

Grain entries will be taken from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 30, while corn and flower entries will be taken from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, October 1. Entries must be retrieved between 2:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday, October 2.

For further information on rules and entries, contact the Corn Festival office at 815-942-2676 or visit cornfestival.org.

