Grundy County Corn Festival Corn, Grain and Flower Show begins October 1

The Grundy County Corn Festival Corn, Grain and Flower Show will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 1 and 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday, October 2 at the Presbyterian Church.

The admission fee is a Corn Festival button.

Local amateur growers are encouraged to participate in the show. There are several categories open to youth exhibitors, 4-H members and FFA members.

Farm categories include tallest corn stalk, longest and heaviest ear of corn and giant varieties of all farm crops. Past winners have included a pumpkin that weighed over 100 pounds.

Grain entries will be taken from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 30, while corn and flower entries will be taken from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, October 1. Entries must be retrieved between 2:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday, October 2.

For further information on rules and entries, contact the Corn Festival office at 815-942-2676 or visit cornfestival.org.