Corn Festival buttons now on sale

Grundy County Corn Festival board members Sue Morse and Jim Maskel kicked off the 73rd Corn Festival with the sale of the first button to Morris Mayor Chris Brown.

The buttons serve as a fundraiser for the festival and can be purchased for $2 at many local merchants. Buttons will allow admission to all Corn Festival events. Each is numbered and gives the holder a chance to win one of eight prizes when the winning numbers are drawn when the festival has ended.

The Grundy County Corn Festival will be held from September 28 to October 2 in Morris. For more information, visit www.cornfestival.org or call 815-942-2676.