The Grundy County VAC continues to reach out to veterans along with Hines VA Hospital

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission has worked with various veterans’ organizations and other community partners for years to engage and educate veterans of all generations regarding their Veterans benefits. That work continues in collaboration with the Edward Hines Outreach Coordinator and the Community Foundation of Grundy County in Gardner during our August outreach event.

The Hines Outreach Team and the Grundy County VAC with the support of the Community Foundation of Grundy County will be available to answer questions and provide information about a variety of veteran’s benefits on Monday August 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Foundation South Resource Center at 229 Liberty Street Gardner, IL.

This event is free and open to all area veterans, no registration is required.

You may be eligible for VA health care benefits if you served in the active military, naval, or air service and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge. If you enlisted after September 7, 1980, or entered active duty after October 16, 1981, you must have served 24 continuous months or the full period for which you were called to active duty. There are other criteria that may also make you eligible for VA health care. Please bring a copy of your DD214 and a Photo ID if you would like to enroll. If you do not have a copy of your DD 214, the Grundy County VAC can assist you with getting one.

At Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago and at six outpatient clinics across the region, Hines VA offers primary, extended and specialty care to Veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million Veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“The Grundy County VAC strives each day to assist veterans with a variety of benefits that are available to them from federal, state and local sources. The outreach events in Grundy County help provide additional opportunities for veterans to learn about their benefits.” said Ken Buck, Superintendent of the Grundy County VAC.