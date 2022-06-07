St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW honors retiring superintendent

At the June 1 Coal City Unit District #1 Board of Education meeting, members of St. Juvin Post 1336 Veterans of Foreign Wars honored Superintendent Dr. Kent A. Bugg with their Bronze Eagle award for his support of veterans and the community.

Dr. Kent A. Bugg with his Bronze Eagle award, presented by St. Juvin Post 1336 Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States (Provided by St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW)

The inscription on the award reads “Dr. Kent A. Bugg St. Juvin Post 336 Veterans of Foreign Wars presents this award in appreciation of your steadfast support of the ideals of citizenship, service to country and community and honoring veterans”. On the rear is Dr. Bugg’s favorite saying “Kepp your face to the sunshine and you cannot see the shadows”.

The award was presented by Post Commander James “Hoppy” Philips on behalf of the post membership.