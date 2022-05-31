Hines VA Hospital Outreach Team continues work in June

The Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital Outreach Team, along with the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission, will be enrolling veterans and answering questions about VA healthcare and other veterans’ benefits from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Morris on Monday June 6 and in Channahon on Wednesday, June 8.

The Morris location is at the American Legion, 212 W. Washington St. and the Channahon location is the Channahon village hall, 24555 S. Navajo Drive.

The Hines VAMC Outreach Team consists of the outreach coordinator and a registered nurse. The Grundy County VAC will have a veteran service officer in attendance to assist with a variety of federal, state and local veterans benefits.

Questions regarding veterans benefits can be sent to the Grundy County VAC at vac@grundycountyil.gov or by calling 815-941-3152.



