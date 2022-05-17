Youth Philanthropy Program awards grant funding to four local schools

After a two-year break, Youth Philanthropy Program was able to hold an awards banquet to honor its young philanthropists and the organizations they awarded with grant funding on Tuesday, May 10.

Coal City High School:

$1,250 to Grundy Area PADS

$3,750 to Coal City Backpack Program

Gardner-South Wilmington High School:

$500 to the G-SW Student Assistance Fund

$600 to Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission

$1,000 to Guardian Angel Community Services

$1,000 to Grundy Area PADS

$1,900 to Catholic Charities

Morris High School:

$500 to Grundy County Health Department

$1,000 to University of Illinois Extension 4-H

$1,500 to Grundy County Problem Solving Courts

$2,000 to We Care of Grundy County

Seneca High School:

$1,500 to Grundy County Health Department

$1,500 to Illinois Valley Industries

$2,000 to CASA of River Valley

Since 2015, the Young Philanthropists have provided over $90,000 to 45 unique organizations, all of whom serve the residents of Grundy County.