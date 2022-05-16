City of Morris announces blood drive

The City of Morris will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Friday, May 20, in the community room of the Morris Morris Municipal Services Facility at 700 N. Division St.

Blood drive hosts ask participants to maximize their blood donations if they are able to help more patients. Those with eligible blood types O, B or A also are asked to consider making a Power Red donation because red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org. Prospective donors can save up to 15 minutes when they donate blood by using RapidPass. For information about RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.