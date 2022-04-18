Morris Hospital providers recognized for excellent care

MORRIS – Seven providers from Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers were awarded Five-Star Excellence Awards for overall quality of care from Professional Research Consultants, Inc. the firm that conducts patient experience surveys on behalf of Morris Hospital. The providers include:

Sarah Bojak, a family nurse practitioner at the Channahon Healthcare Center

Sherri Davis, a pediatric physician assistant at the Minooka Healthcare Center

Jennifer Frye, a family nurse practitioner at the Mazon and Newark Healthcare Centers

Dr. Mary Gordon, a cardiologist at the Morris Hospital Cardiovascular Specialists

Dr. Hadi Hedayati, a rheumatologist at the Morris Healthcare Rheumatology Specialists

Stacey Johnson, a family nurse practitioner at the Morris Hospital Diamond-Coal City Campus

Dr. Bradley Lawton, a family medicine physician at the Morris Healthcare Center at Dresden Drive

Each year, PRC recognizes providers who rank in the top 10% of PRC’s national client database based on the percentage of patients who give their providers an “excellent” rating for overall quality of care. The awards received by the seven Morris Hospital providers are based on responses from patient surveys taken during 2021.

“We are very proud of these seven providers for their dedication to providing our patients with excellent care,” says Mark Steadham, President & CEO of Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. “Patient satisfaction is one of our highest priorities. These providers have clearly demonstrated that they are consistently going above and beyond to deliver an exceptional experience for their patients.”

Serving patients at 28 locations, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers includes the 89-bed Morris Hospital, as well as physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Joliet, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, Seneca, and Yorkville. With over 1,700 healthcare professionals, physicians and volunteers, Morris Hospital provides lifesaving cardiac intervention with angioplasty and stents, a radiation therapy center for cancer patients, state-of-the-art intensive care unit, sleep center, and walk-in urgent care at four locations. Morris Hospital is a Level II trauma center, Level II perinatal care provider, and primary stroke center. The hospital is known for its compassionate and personalized approach to healthcare.