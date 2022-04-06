Mazon, South Wilmington fire departments State Fire Marshal grants

Mazon Fire Protection District received $25,905 and South Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department was granted $26,000 as part of the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s 2022 Small Equipment Grant Program.

A total of $2.5 million was awarded to 104 fire departments and EMS providers across the state. The program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

The program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services in Illinois, according to a recent release, particularly those that have hardships in generating necessary revenue for small equipment.