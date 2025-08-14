Grundy Chamber welcomes Newark’s Gilted Edge Winery as new member

Gilted Edge Winery in Newark owners Ken and Laura Loos cut the ceremonial ribbon to celebrate their Grundy County Chamber membership July 25. They were joined by their daughter, Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg, Kendall County Administrator Christina Burns and Chamber Events Director Lena Wickens. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The Grundy County Chamber announced Wednesday that Gilted Edge Winery, 9396 Plattville Road in Newark, is joining the chamber.

Ken and Laura Loos opened the winery two years ago, and it employs six people.

“We specialize in Bourbon-barrel aged wines and true to fruit flavors- creating California flavors right here in the Midwest,” Ken said in a Wednesday news release.

Ken is also the winemaker. The Gilted Edge is a boutique winery located on a farm property, offering a quaint and peaceful environment, according to the news release.

It also hosts live music, candle making events, food trucks, themed events and more throughout the year.

“We are forever creating and there is no limit to what can be done. We offer a venue space and rental options for any gathering or event,” Laura said. “We look forward to welcoming you to the farm setting and enjoying the rustic charm along with fantastic wine.”

The Grundy County Chamber held a celebratory ribbon cutting for the new member along with Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg.

In addition to future wine releases in the fall and their annual Reserve Line Bottles and Bourbon Barrel Aged Bottles, the Loos are expanding the winery to offer weddings starting in 2026.

“Gilted Edge is a beautiful place for a date night, an outing with friends, and for special occasions. We hope to help our Grundy County businesses and residents discover this unique small business right up the road from our county seat,” said Christina Van Yperen, Grundy Chamber President & CEO.

The winery is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

For more information on Gilted Edge visit giltededgewinery.com, follow the business on Facebook, or call 630-882-0037.