Community Pulse: Spring is a good time to review disaster resources

I’m writing this the day after another round of bad spring storms, therefore a good time to remind everyone of a number of Grundy-specific disaster-related items.

First, please download the app for the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency. It is your best resource for emergency alerts specific to Grundy County, whether storms or man-made emergencies. It is available for download on the iTunes and Google Play app stores and you can learn more about GC-EMA at https://www.grundycountyil.gov/services/emergency_management/index.php

Second, please follow the Facebook page for the Grundy County Community Organizations Active in Disaster (GC-COAD). This group is led by the Emergency Response Team at First United Methodist Church Morris, the United Way of Grundy County, GC Emergency Management Agency, and the Community Foundation of Grundy County.

GC-COAD’s main tasks are 1) to rally local resources to respond to disasters and recovery, 2) organizing volunteers, 3) repeating official public information from government agencies in the thick of the emergency, and 4) collecting donations and distributing money from the Grundy County Disaster Fund.

You’ve seen us in action after the 2013 flood, the Diamond tornado, the Coal City tornado, the lithium battery fire evacuation, and the active shooter incident on Twilight Drive. GC-COAD is prepared to rally volunteers, resources, and funding to provide meals to disaster families and first responders, provide groceries and cleaning supplies to disaster families, staffing a reception center for disaster families, organizing a prayer vigil during emergency events, organize mental health service providers for disaster families and first responders, and provide mini grants to disaster families who qualify.

GC-COAD is not a replacement of first responders – we are leaders in the post-event recovery phase.

If you follow GC-COAD on Facebook, you will see posts throughout the year that are both preparedness and disaster reponse. We like to share preparedness notices from GC-EMA, the National Weather Service, Grundy Area PADS, the Grundy County Health Department, the municipalities, the fire districts, and others.

Our GC-COAD Facebook page is especially important during and after disasters as another resource to get accurate information out to the public and to collect rumors to take back to officials for clarification. We do our best to strike down rumors and we appreciate all of our followers who help us share accurate information.

GC-COAD has two ways of rallying volunteers. One is via our Facebook page. During the Coal City tornado, which struck at 10 pm, we posted every hour on the hour from our desk in the Emergency Operations Center. So many in the area wanted to go volunteer right then, but it was dark, still storming, first responders were still rescuing residents, and trees were blocking roads. We asked everyone to go to bed, get some rest, and check back at dawn when we’d have a list of volunteer tasks. It worked like a charm and we greatly appreciated everyone coming together as an organized group rather than sporadic chaos!

In the past few years, GC-COAD has been the main player in getting https://www.volunteergrundy.com/ up and running. The first priority of volunteergrundy.com is to enlist volunteers throughout the year for the variety of nonprofits who serve Grundy County. We invite you to log in, create an account, and sign up to volunteer on your choice of days and times. If you are a nonprofit who needs volunteers in Grundy County, you can also create an account and list your volunteer needs.

Within volunteergrundy.com is a tab on the left about “Disaster Volunteers.” If you want to be one of the first people called to volunteer during times of disaster, please complete this section. You’ll then be in our database and we’ll have a ready corps of volunteers.

We as a county have seen more severe storms and an uptick in criminal activity, so please prepare your family for all scenarios. Get yourself a weather radio, follow GC-COAD, download the GC-EMA app, assemble an emergency kit for your home and car, make a family communications plan, share official notices not rumors, donate to the Disaster Fund, and volunteer as you are able.

I’m sad that we’ve had so many disasters in Grundy County, but I am so proud at how all of you respond and help to take care of our own. This is one of the many reasons why Grundy County is a wonderful place to live, work, learn, shop, recreate, worship, and volunteer.

#GiveGrundy!

Julianne Buck is the Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Grundy County located at 520 W. Illinois Avenue in Morris in the historic Coleman Hardware Building. Their phone is 815-941-0852, their website is https://cfgrundycounty.com/, her email is julie@cfgrundycounty.com, and please follow them on Facebook.