Quality First Inspections now serving Grundy County

MORRIS – Quality First Inspections, a residential and commercial inspection company, will check your home for leaks, needed repairs, safety issues, and even for monsters under your bed.

Mark Stelmack, a licensed home inspector, is the owner of Quality First Inspections and goes above and beyond for his clients – including reassuring nervous children who might be scared of moving into a new home. For clients with children, he includes a “Monster-free certificate” and a door knob flyer checking off that he inspected under the bed, in the closet, and elsewhere to make sure their new room is monster-free.

“Moving and buying a home can be hectic, exciting, and sometimes scary. As a father of four I understand this can also play on children,” Stelmack said. “What better way to involve them in this process, have a little fun, and make them feel safe than by making sure your new home is monster free!”

Stelmack is based in Mendota and has had his business for three years. He has family ties to the Grundy County area and is excited to now be serving here.

“We are committed to providing you the best possible service,” Stelmack said. “We are a family owned business with 20 plus years of experience in the housing industry along with 20 plus years with management and quality control.”

The company specializes in residential home and commercial building inspections and offers seven-day-a-week service and last-minute appointments when available. Each inspection is followed with a comprehensive report and other information to better help in assisting you in your purchase.

“My plan for the future is to make Quality First Inspections LLC an industry leader and a household name. We want to provide new ways, along with new technologies, to home inspections across the country to ensure quality and more accurate service to our clients. Go with someone you can trust and schedule your inspection with us today,” Stelmack said.

Operating hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Call 815-503-1696 any time to make an appointment.

“Inspection work is so important for the safety of our families and businesses. Mark’s experience makes Quality First Inspections a welcome addition to our community,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

For more information on Quality First Inspections call 815-503-1696 or visit qfinow.com.

For more information on the Grundy County Chamber visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.