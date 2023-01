Here’s who’s running in the 2023 elections for school boards in Grundy County

Here’s who’s running in the 2023 elections for school board Grundy County.

The filing period concluded Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, no objections were been filed. The candidates are not listed in any particular order.

Coal City Unit 1

Candidates who filed: Quintin Harmon, Kenneth P. Miller, Daniel P. Engelhardt, Cynthia Klein

Seats expiring: Harmon, Miller, Chuck Lander, Robert Bianchetta

Mazon-Verona-Kingsman Grade School:

Candidates who filed: Jenae Wise, Christopher Harford, Cindy Limbach, David Hammen, David Siedentop

Seats expiring: Siedentop, Robert Wagner, Keith Pfeifer, Bryan Baker

Nettle Creek Grade School:

Candidates who filed: Kathleen Feldman, Kady Patterson, Rich Stott, Ryan Cryder, Brett Ryan

Seats expiring: Feldman, Patterson, Stott, Cryder

Morris Elementry School District 54:

Candidates who filed: Sara Bogard, Whitney Valdivia, Amanda Hiller

Seats expiring: Bogard, Valdivia, Hiller, Jim Hitchcock, Mike Sikora

Saratoga Grade School:

Candidates who filed: Phillip Wilkinson, Ramon Diaz, Mallory Conde, Brittany Brandt Ely

Seats expiring: Scott Thorson, Conde, Brandt Ely

Gardner Grade School:

Candidates who filed: Jamie Wilkey, Ashlee Schultz, Gerald Olsen, Lauren Vitko

Seats expiring: Wilkey, Schultz, Olsen, Vitko

Gardner-South Wilmington High School:

Candidates who filed: Kori Speed, Catherine Wepprecht, Timothy Gerber, Davis Simms Jr.

Seats expiring: Speed, Wepprecht, Pam Brooks

South Wilmington District 74

Candidates who filed: Christopher Jett, Sara Maxard, Jeffrey Eddy, Eric Conger

Seats expiring: Jett, Conger, Mike Dinelli, Cheryl Crater

Braceville Elementry School:

Candidates who filed: Beth Fatlan, Jill Hook-Vollmer, Kevin Galass

Seats expiring: Fatlan, Galass, Hook-Vollmer

Minooka Consolated School District 201:

Candidates who filed: Emily Conquest, Brian Pohlman, Jennifer Monson, Thomas J. McGowan, Katherine Tonelli, Vinita Voss

Seats expiring: Conquest, Voss, Alan Skwarczynski

Morris Community High School:

Candidates who filed: Scot Hastings, Lynn Vermillion, Judith Miller, Steven Halcomb, Jeffrey Wynn, Neil Holladay, Dan Darlington

Seats expiring: Hastings, Vermillion, Suzy Brown

Minooka High School:

Candidates who filed: Laura Prosise Hrechko, Deirdra Crye, Terrance Spivey, Timothy Juskiewicz, Michael Hoyt, Laura Undresser, Zachary Vogt, William Holmes

Seats expiring: Prosise Hrechko, Crye, Spivey, Dustin Heap