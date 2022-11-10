Election 2022: Grundy Board maintains Republican majority

GRUNDY BOARD – The Grundy County board had 22 candidates vying for the 18 available seats. There are six open seats per district. Following the primary election, only Grundy County Board Districts 1 and 3 were contested.

Historically, the Grundy County Board has held a Republican majority, following last night’s election the Grundy County Board has five new faces and Democrats have lost three seats on the board, improving the Republican majority 17-1.

One Democrat and six Republicans fought for six available seats in District 1, and the Republicans came out on top. Incumbents Drew Muffler, Dan Cheshareck, Jerald White and newcomers Christina Jenkins-Likar, Douglas Ferro and Nathanael Greene have all been elected to represent District 1. Democrat incumbent Cody Mulac was not reelected to his seat in District 1. All candidates live in Morris.

Newcomer Nathaniel Greene, who previously worked as a legislative aid to Rep. David Welter, is one of the county’s youngest elected officials at the age of 19.

“I’m very excited and grateful to be elected to the Grundy County Board at such a young age and have the opportunity to learn and represent the people of Grundy County,” Greene said.

All six candidates from District 2 are incumbent Republicans, Chairman Chris Balkema of Channahon, Joshua Harris, Debra Warning, Joseph Dominic Schiavone, Greg Ridenour all of Minooka and Eric Rasmusson of Morris will remain in office.

Meanwhile, District 3 saw the only Democrat elected into office, incumbent Ann Gill of Coal City. Gill will now be Grundy County’s longest-serving board member, after Millie Dyer from District 1. She is the editor of the Coal City Courant and is an active member of the Coal City Theatre Department.

“I am very grateful and honored to be reelected. I will continue to work really hard for my district. I have always worked in a bipartisan manner to do what is best for the residents of Grundy County and I plan to continue to do so,” Gill said.

Incumbent Republicans Douglas Boresi of Coal City, Caleb Counterman of Morris, Harold Vota of Coal City, newcomers James K. Riley of Gardner and Georgette Vota of Coal City will make up the rest of District 3.

The Grundy County Board will have a reorganizational meeting in December.