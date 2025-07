A young patron comes off one of Morris City Pool's three water slides. The pool has seen record attendance this summer. (Rob Oesterle)

The Morris City Pool reopened on Tuesday after repairs to the pool pump.

The City of Morris said in a statement on its Facebook page that the Water Department was able to complete the repairs.

The Morris City Pool is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.