Grundy County Fair celebrates the 4th of July with fireworks, demolition derby and more

People in the grandstands "ooh" and "ah" over the fireworks Wednesday night at the Grundy County Fair. (Bryce Parker for Shaw Local News Network)

The 4th of July and the days surrounding it will once again be the busiest time of year at the Grundy County Fairgrounds, 8890 N. IL Rt. 47., Morris, with the capstone being the fireworks starting at dusk on Thursday, July 3.

The festivities begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, when the carnival opens. Wristbands cost $25. The fair will also host bingo at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The carnival opens again at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 3, with $25 wristbands available until 4 p.m. It opens with a slate of events for kids and families, starting with Whimsy Face Painting, Kids Power Wheel Racing, Herding Ducks, a Family Feud-like game show, sounds from Ingram’s Soundz Good DJ, kiddie tractor pulls, and the fireworks at dusk.

Steve Bechtel with the Grundy County Speedway said the Power Wheel racing has the kids on the racetrack in Power Wheels vehicles painted up to look just like the Grundy County Speedway race cars. Races take place at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m., and Bechtel said the 7 p.m. race is typically the most popular.

Independence Day will see opens again at noon, with a performance from Cloggin Craze at 12:30 p.m. and the Vest Dance Troupe at 2 p.m. The Grundy County Speedway will host the Spirit of ‘76 race beginning at 7 p.m.

The festivities open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 5 with Rielly Sanders Vocal Studio performing until 2 p.m. and the carnival will open at noon with all the fun from the day before, along with a pie and wing eating contest at 1 p.m., a performance by Jodi Pollak Percussion at 3 p.m., a demolition derby at 5 p.m. and the Route 66 Band at 9 p.m.

Bechtel said the demolition derby has four different categories: Limited weld, stock, compact, and SUV, and each category is open to anyone providing their own vehicle.

The carnival is open one final time on Sunday, July 6, and the Grundy County Speedway’s Stars and Stripes Enduro begins at 2 p.m.

Bechtel said the enduro is a 250 lap race with a break around halfway through, and it’s expected to go for a couple of hours.

For more information on the demolition derby or the Stars and Stripes Enduro, visit http://www.grundycountyspeedwayonline.com/. For more information on the Grundy County Fair, visit https://grundycountyfair.org/.