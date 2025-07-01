Moderate drought conditions exist for much of northern Illinois

Over the past 90 days, April 1 through June 29, 2025, the entire northern half of the state has registered less than 10 inches of precipitation, according to the Illinois State Climatologist. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

At least 14 counties across northern Illinois are experiencing moderate drought conditions in all or portions of the county as of July 1.

Precipitation over the past 30 days across northern Illinois has been below normal, recording only 3 to 4 inches of rainfall, according to Illinois State Climatologist.

Over the past 90 days, April 1 through June 29, the entire northern half of the state has registered less than 10 inches of precipitation, according to the Illinois State Climatologist.

Map shows precipitation across Illinois from April 1 through June 29, 2025. (Provided by Illinois State Climatologist Office)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. reports that currently 27 states – more than 20% of the country’s population – are experiencing moderate drought or worse this week.

The state climatologist’s office reports the state has an almost 50% chance of reaching near normal precipitation levels – about 4 inches for the northern Illinois region – during July.

The temperature outlook for the United States for July 2025 from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association. (Provided by Illinois State Climatologist Office)

However, the NOAA’s 30-day outlook says Illinois will likely experience above average temperatures, leading to moderate drought conditions to continue for northern Illinois.

You can check the specific conditions for your zip code by going to this site.

Illinois experienced one of the most severe droughts in recent decades in 2012, according to the Illinois State Climatologist.