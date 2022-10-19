Mayor Chris Brown elected to the IML Board of Directors

MORRIS – The Illinois Municipal League elected officers and members to its Board of Directors at its annual business meeting, held Sept. 17, as part of the 109th IML annual conference at the Hilton Chicago.

The IML membership unanimously elected River Forest Village President Catherine M. Adduci to serve a one-year term as president. Also elected during the conference were Fairview Heights Mayor Mark T. Kupsky as first vice president and Hazel Crest Village President Vernard L. Alsberry, Jr. as second vice president.

In addition to the officers, 34 vice presidents were elected to serve a one-year term, and six previous IML presidents continue to serve, on the statewide organization’s Board of Directors. Morris Mayor Chris Brown was elected to serve as a vice president.

“I look forward to working with mayors from across the state to address the complex issues our communities face,” Brown said. “By working together, we can successfully advocate for local government at the state and federal levels and help build stronger communities across Illinois.”

ABOUT THE ILLINOIS MUNICIPAL LEAGUE

The IML is the statewide organization representing local communities throughout Illinois. Founded in 1913, IML has worked continuously for the benefit of all 1,295 municipalities in Illinois to provide a formal voice on matters involving common interests.