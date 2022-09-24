Search for motorcyclist ends Friday with discovery of body near Seneca

The body of a 69-year-old Chicago man was recovered Friday following a search begun after he last was seen Sept. 17 on his motorcycle on U.S. 6 east of the mobile home park in Seneca, the Grundy County Coroner’s Office said in a press release issued Saturday.

Contreras Eulalio 69 of Chicago had been at a bar in Seneca on the afternoon of the 17th, Coroner John Callahan said in the release, but had not been seen since leaving the bar.

Family had reported Contreras missing on Wednesday. Video footage in an area business indicated Contreras was eastbound on U.S. 6 around 5:25 p.m. Sept. 17.

On Friday, friends of Eulalio were walking the area east edge of Seneca on U.S. 6 when they discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch.

Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle, Callahan said.

This crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.