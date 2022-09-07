Morris football team to open conference play against Kaneland on Friday

MORRIS – Going by the recent history of the Morris versus Kaneland football rivalry, one thing to look for Friday night when the Knights visit Morris is a high-scoring game.

Last season, Morris picked up a 49-35 win, during which Ashton Yard ran for an eye-popping 352 yards and scored three touchdowns. Morris finished the game with 556 rushing yards on 62 attempts. Kaneland quarterback Troyer Carlson, meanwhile, threw for 320 yards and four TDs, while adding another score on the ground. The previous game between the two teams, in 2019, saw Morris emerge with a 35-30 victory. In 2018, Kaneland hung a 50-14 defeat on Morris.

“Our last few games with Kaneland have been shootouts,” Morris coach Alan Thorson said. “We expect another one this week. Their quarterback [Carlson] is the real deal. He throws very well, and he can run, too. When he’s most dangerous is when he gets out of the pocket and is scrambling. He throws very well on the run, and he might tuck it and run, too.

“We are going to have to stay disciplined. It will definitely be a challenge to contain them.”

Kaneland's Troyer Carlson threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 32 yards and a TD in a 49-35 loss to Morris last season. (Dan Voitik)

The game marks the opener of the Kishwaukee River/Interstate Eight White Division for both teams. Morris went 2-0 in its first two games, with a 49-10 win over Coal City and a 31-14 triumph over Antioch. Kaneland, meanwhile, opened with a 52-8 win over Andrew, then dropped a 38-14 decision to Geneva last week.

“It’s a big challenge for the first conference game,” Thorson said. “Our kids have the goal of defending their conference title from last year, and this is Step 1. It looks like Kaneland’s defense is improved from last year. They have a couple of good linebackers in the middle.”

So far this season, Morris has had a balanced attack offensively. Yard leads the team with 129 rushing yards in two games, while Sam Reddinger and Jacob Swartz each have 76. Quarterback Carter Button has completed 16 of 23 passes for 229 yards and five touchdowns. His main receiver has been A.J. Zweeres, who has nine catches for 138 yards and three TDs. Will Knapp has two catches for 50 yards, with both of his receptions going for a touchdown.

Kaneland, meanwhile, has ridden the arm of Carlson, whose favorite receivers are Aric Johnson and Sebastian Chavez. Johnson had four catches for 130 yards, including touchdowns of 82 and 35 yards, against Morris last season.

“They have a couple of nice receivers,” Thorson said. “Our secondary is going to be tested this week. They will also spread the field and run the ball, too, so we have to be ready for that.

“But the pass is the main thing. They have thrown more than 60 times in their first two games, so we know what we have to watch for.”