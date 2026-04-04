Mackenzie Christensen was named Morris Hospital’s first DAISY Award winner of 2026

Mackenzie Christensen, an Intensive Care Unit nurse at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, has been named the hospital’s first DAISY Award recipient of 2026 for her exceptional compassion and patient care.

The DAISY Award is an internationally recognized honor that celebrates nurses for going above and beyond in their care. It was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes as a tribute to the compassionate care their son received during his hospital stay.

Christensen was nominated by the sister of an ICU patient who described the nurse’s unwavering support during a critical time.

“Kenzie has, by far, been the most supportive and comforting nurse to our family and to my brother in such a detrimental and scary time,” the nominator wrote. “She was there for every single one of my brother’s needs and our family’s. She was there to pick up every single tear that we shed and to answer every single question we had, and we had A LOT. Nurse Kenzie was beyond a blessing to my brother and our family, and I hope that every ICU patient is blessed with even just a little of Nurse Kenzie’s presence.”

Mackenzie Christensen, an ICU nurse at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, was named the hospital's first DAISY Award winner of 2026 for exceptional patient care and compassion. (Photo Provided By Morris Hospital & Healthcare Center)

Christensen’s recognition reflects Morris Hospital’s commitment to compassionate care. The hospital operates 28 locations across the region, including the main 89-bed hospital in Morris and physician offices in 11 surrounding communities.

The next DAISY Award winner will be announced in the second quarter of 2026. Nurses can be nominated by patients, family members, staff, and physicians. Nomination forms are available at DAISY boxes throughout the hospital or online at www.morrishospital.org.