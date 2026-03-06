Morris Area Public Library no longer accepting passport appointments

The Morris Area Public Library said Thursday that it is no longer accepting passport appointments due to changes made by the federal government.

The library said in a statement on its Facebook page that since the library operates as a public library district rather than as a governmental entity, it is no longer allowed to serve as a passport acceptance facility.

It directed those wishing for passport services to the Morris Post Office.

Anyone wishing to schedule an appointment can do so online at https://tools.usps.com/rcas.htm?locationId=1373828.