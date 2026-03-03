Morris announces bands for Summer Concert Series

A crowd fills the Grundy County Courthouse lawn to see country singer Jenna Jane at a prior Concert on the Courthouse Lawn event. (Michael Urbanec)

The City of Morris announced the bands that will participate in the Summer Concert Series starting Thursday, May 28.

The concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. every other Thursday over the summer on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn at 111 E. Washington St., and the series kicks off with the return of the Wayne Messmer Combo.

The following concerts include the Neverly Brothers on Thursday, June 11, the Sting Rays on Thursday, June 25, Clients on Thursday, July 9, Cadillac Groove on Thursday, July 23, and the Del Bergeson Orchestra on Thursday, Aug. 9.

If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the concerts will move indoors to Morris Elementary School cafetorium, 2001 Dupont Ave.