Grundy Area Vocational Center using Illinois Extension’s “Welcome to the Real World” curriculum

The Grundy Area Vocational Center announced that there will be an event Wednesday and Thursday, March 25 and 26 in the Coal City Annex gym, using the “Welcome to the Real World” curriculum from the University of Illinois Extension.

The event is a hands-on life-skill simulation event focusing on financial literacy, which gives freshman the opportunity to explore careers and make lifestyle and spending choices in situations similar to those adults face every day, according to a news release.

“The event instills skills such as decision-making, financial responsibility, problem-solving, goal setting and communication, which prepares students for making realistic choices and achieving a successful future,” reads the news release. “WTTRW offers a glimpse into the realities of a career, salaries, and the obligations of daily life.”

Each student picks a career from a list provided by the U of I Extension and the Grundy Area Vocational Center. Students are then given a corresponding salary for one month minus any student loan amount for the career choice they’ve made.

“We randomly designate students to be single, married or divorced, if they have children, or if they have a student loan,” reads the news release. “These life situations make the event more realistic.”

There are 14 stores, or booths, set up with a poster at each showing the life choices students have to make. Using a check or debit card, students will pay for their decisions while keeping track of their spending.

Purchases include housing, daycare, groceries, clothes, insurance, vehicles, doctor visits, cell phones, pets and vacations.

“A huge thank you to Old National Bank for donating the checkbooks and registries, Coal City High School, the Community Foundation of Grundy County, and all the volunteers that helped to make this event possible,” reads the news release.