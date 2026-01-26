Minooka Community High School names new assistant superintendent

Minooka Community High School's South campus at 26655 Eames St. in Channahon. (Photo by Michael Urbanec)

Minooka Community High School announced Friday that it has appointed Dr. Kathleen Wilkey the new assistant superintendent chief school business official.

The Board of Education approved her employment at its meeting last Wednesday.

Wilkey has over 25 years of school distrct experience, and currently serves as the superintendent at Lockport School District 91.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Wilkey as our new Assistant Superintendent and look forward to the positive impact she will make in support of our students, staff, and community,” said Superintendent Robert Schiffbauer. “She brings extensive experience and commitment to educational excellence.”

Wilkey earned her doctoral degree from Illinois State University, and she received her master’s degree from Governors State University and her bachelor’s degree from Illinois Wesleyan University.

She begins her new role on July 1, 2026.