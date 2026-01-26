Braidwood data center on hold, for now

A sign outside of the Braidwood city hall on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Braidwood, Ill. (Alex Ortiz)

A proposed data center near Braidwood is on hold due to ComEd’s internal demands and regulations, the City of Braidwood said on Thursday.

Mayor Todd Lyons said the project is planned for an area near Interstate 55 and Reed Road, and Braidwood officials were exploring annexation. The developer has closed on the property.

“After taking office, I shared publicly that the city was exploring a potential annexation related to this project and that additional research was needed,” Lyons said in a Facebook post. “Since then, city officials have continued to gather information, speak with other communities, and review potential impacts.”

Lyons said the city will continue to review resident concerns, and more information will be made known when it becomes available. There will also be a public meeting for community input at a later date.

There was originally a public meeting scheduled in May 2025 to provide more information to the public, but that meeting was cancelled.