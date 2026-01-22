Grundy County school closures, e-learning days announced for Friday

Schools in Grundy County have announced closures, cancellations and e-learning days in anticipating of the extreme cold weather on Friday. (Photo provided)

Extreme cold entering the area on Friday has caused area schools to announce closures and e-learning days.

Morris Community High School will use an e-learning day on Friday.

Morris Elementary School will be using an e-learning day, and the school musical, “High School Musical Jr.”, will be rescheduled to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The 6:30 p.m. show Saturday will remain at the same time, and it is already sold out.

Minooka Community High School will use an e-learning day on Friday.

Minooka Elementary Schools will use an e-learning day on Friday.

All Coal City Unit 1 schools will be closed on Friday. Any extra-curricular activities scheduled for after 2 p.m. will continue as planned.

The Grundy Area Vocational Center will be closed on Friday.

Mazon-Verona-Kinsman schools will be closed on Friday.

