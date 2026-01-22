Shaw Local

Grundy County school closures, e-learning days announced for Friday

Schools in Grundy County have announced closures, cancellations and e-learning days in anticipating of the extreme cold weather on Friday. (Photo provided)

By Michael Urbanec

Extreme cold entering the area on Friday has caused area schools to announce closures and e-learning days.

Morris Community High School will use an e-learning day on Friday.

Morris Elementary School will be using an e-learning day, and the school musical, “High School Musical Jr.”, will be rescheduled to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The 6:30 p.m. show Saturday will remain at the same time, and it is already sold out.

Minooka Community High School will use an e-learning day on Friday.

Minooka Elementary Schools will use an e-learning day on Friday.

All Coal City Unit 1 schools will be closed on Friday. Any extra-curricular activities scheduled for after 2 p.m. will continue as planned.

The Grundy Area Vocational Center will be closed on Friday.

Mazon-Verona-Kinsman schools will be closed on Friday.

More cancellations and closures will be added to this list once they are announced.

