Minooka High School South Campus seeks professionals for career fair

Minooka Community High School's South campus at 26655 Eames St. in Channahon.

Minooka Community High School's South campus at 26655 Eames St. in Channahon. (Photo by Michael Urbanec)

By Marcus Jackson

Minooka Community High School’s South Campus is hosting its fifth annual Career Exploration Fair from 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12.

The school is recruiting professionals from various fields to meet with students exploring career options. Professionals will staff individual booths to display information and answer questions. Setup begins at 7 a.m.

Registration is required as spots are limited. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/252784527855168. For more information, contact the South Campus School Counselors at southcounselors@mchs.net. You will receive a confirmation email with more information once your spot is secured. The deadline to register is February 27, 2026.

The Career Exploration Fair will be set up similar to a college fair, in which you will be given a table/chairs to display any information you would like our students to view.

Breakfast will be provided. Booths can include handouts, promotional items, banners, and tri-fold boards.

