Grundy County employees hit service milestones

2026 is a special year for many Grundy County employees, as many have hit major service milestones.

The Grundy County Board recognized these employees on Tuesday.

The board recognized James Sheldon, the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency deputy director, for five years of service, and Bob Pazely, for reaching 10 years as a building and zoning officer with the Grundy County Land Use Department.

Joe Schroeder, the Grundy County EMA’s director, said Sheldon came over with 40 years in the fire service, having served as a firefighter, paramadic, lieutenant, battalion chief, and fire chief. He oversees the Grundy County EMA Emergency Services Unit, a volunteer unit, and leads the radiological emergency preparedness program.

This is important, Schroeder said, because Grundy County is the only county in the country that is impacted by three separate radiological emergency planning zones in Braidwood, Dresden and La Salle Generating Stations.

“We’re a small staff agency, which pulls us in many directions each day,” Schroeder said. “Cross training in our agency amongst our various programs is paramount. It’s the only way we can be effective.”

He said Shelden’s dedication and experience are demonstrated serving residents and visitors of Grundy County, and he’s been a true complement to the agency.

Land Use Director Heidi Miller said Pazely came to the county with a wealth of experience already: he’s a carpenter, and he did property maintenance part-time for the City of Elmhurst, and he also worked at the Dresden Generating Station.

“He has multiple talents and much experience, at least 40 years working in the field, which is incredibly important when Bob is out in the field,” Miller said. “If he’s working with a resident who is building on their own, they don’t have a contractor, he shows an incredible amount of patience and empathy to help them build what they are thinking about, while trying to make it as easy as possible for them.”

She said the job can be difficult sometimes, since not everyone’s happy to see a building and zoning guy when there’s a maintenance or zoning issue.

“But he works with them,” Miller said. “I haven’t gotten one complaint in 10 years about bob. Out in the field, he has a hard job. You have to say no to people.”