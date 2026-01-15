Coal City United Methodist Church to host Spaghetti Dinner & Senior Citizens Gathering in February

Coal City United Methodist Church at 6805 E. McArdle Road is hosting two community events in early February.

Senior Citizens Gathering — Wednesday, Feb. 4

The church will host a free gathering for seniors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event begins with optional devotions, hymns, and prayer in the sanctuary at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m. and activities from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

To attend, RSVP by noon on Feb. 3 by calling the church office at 815-634-8670. Free rides are available upon request.

Spaghetti Dinner — Saturday, Feb. 7

The church invites the community to a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall.

Meals cost $15 per person and include spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert, and a beverage.