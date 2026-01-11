Community Pulse: New year, new opportunities at Coal City schools

A new year brings renewed energy, new opportunities, and a chance to reflect on the achievements that continue to move our district forward. At Coal City Schools, we are excited for what lies ahead. The start of a new calendar year also marks the beginning of a busy second semester—one filled with learning, activities, and important milestones. This season will culminate in our seniors graduating as they step into new chapters of their lives, and our eighth graders being promoted to high school where new experiences and opportunities await.

On the eve of the new year, the Coal City School District launched a new website and mobile application designed to help families and community members stay connected. These updated digital tools offer a user-friendly experience, improved navigation and quick access to essential district news, events and resources—making it easier than ever to stay informed and engaged. The website address remains the same—www.coalcityschools.org, yet this new home provides new tools like Coaler Quick Links, a fast way to access information families most use like lunch menus, start and dismissal times, and access to student information and payment systems. A few of the new features include a comprehensive events calendar on the district homepage and a high school transcript request form. The virtual backpack has been moved to the new Alumni & Community page, where families and community members will also find links to community organizations and government agencies, and information about the forthcoming Alumni Network, as well as an Alumni Registration form.

The district’s mobile application is the perfect way to keep up to date on district events and receive timely updates on district operations. For those who have been connected in the past, the time has come to download the new application that is available in the App Store under Coal City Schools. The app will allow you to continue receiving district notifications and information based on your selected attendance centers.

In the coming months, Coal City Schools will be filled with academic and athletic competitions, concerts, family events such as Reading Night and Wellness Night, and performances presented by the Coal City Theatre Department.

The next theatre production will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18, as the Coal City Theatre Department presents The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. These fundraising performances will support the Drama Club’s upcoming educational spring break trip to New York City. Tickets are available at bit.ly/CCTheatreDept. The annual spring musical, Frozen, will follow in March with performances scheduled for March 13–15 and 20–22.

The weekend of January 9 and 10, three Coalers took part in the Illinois High School Theatre Festival (IHSTF) All-State production of Newsies at Illinois State University. Alexis Dearth and Jordan Olson were selected as cast members, and Sam Vota performed in the orchestra for the second consecutive year. IHSTF is the largest high school theatre festival in the nation, drawing more than 4,000 students. This year marked the festival’s 50th anniversary, and two Coal City theatre alumni—Riley Nevin and Derek Carlson—performed in the opening ceremony. Additionally, theatre director Jack Micetich served on the festival staff for this milestone event.

As the new year began, the district received exciting news: three of our early childhood educators successfully completed the rigorous process of earning National Board Certification through the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards. This certification reflects a commitment to advancing teaching and learning through careful analysis and evaluation of instructional practices against nationally established standards of accomplished teaching. Congratulations to Katie Aichele, Ashley Jackman, and Jen Muscato on achieving this distinction. We also commend middle school educators Jean Krippel and Amy Siefken for renewing their National Board Certification for an additional five years. This is a remarkable accomplishment, and our district is incredibly proud of these dedicated and accomplished educators.