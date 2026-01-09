Trusses repaired, roof and windows next at Coal City Intermediate School

Superintendent Chris Spencer told the Coal City Unit 1 Board that progress on Coal City Intermediate School is moving along nicely.

Coal City Intermediate School closed in October 2024 because of structural damage to the roof trusses, noticeable cracks along the north wall, and other issues potentially related to storm damage the building obtained over the summer.

“They put the last part of the ceiling in [on Tuesday],” Spencer said. “The roof is when they’ll start to do the top part of it. We’ll start putting windows and those things in as soon as they’ve got some temporary lighting inside so they can start working inside.”

Spencer said construction is running ahead of schedule. Students are expected to be back in the building by the Fall 2026 semester.

The renovated school will include a multi-use area for programming, and the school band/music room will be located in what used to be the stage.