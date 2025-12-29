Grundy County in 2025: Logistics, data centers, and construction

A photo of an artist's rendering of the Equinix data center proposed for north of Minooka in Kendall County. Photo taken on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

A lot happened in Grundy County in 2025, but the county’s year was defined by growth and the many changes that come with it.

Canadian National begins construction on Chicago Logistics Hub between Minooka and Channahon

Canadian National has moved some dirt around at its planned site for the Chicago Logistics Hub north of US Route 6, norther of Aux Sable Liquid Products and LyondellBasell. While the project is still undergoing the village’s process for review and approval, it is moving forward.

Channahon and Minooka residents aren’t all happy about it, as Route 6 through both communities already gets heavy truck traffic and this project will only serve to bring it more. The Village of Minooka has filed a lawsuit to ensure it’s allowed to enforce its already-existing weight limits on McLinden Road.

The project could put an additional 200,000 trucks on Ridge Road and Interstate 80.

A top-down map of where the Canadian National Chicago Logistics Hub is proposed for. (Michael Urbanec)

Data Centers planned for Minooka, Morris

The 300-acre Equinix data center in Minooka is a bit further along in its development than the plans for a data center on Gun Club Road in Morris.

Equinix hosted a town hall to address concerns from residents back in September, where it said it wouldn’t be using water-cooling. Many residents were concerned, as water-cooling instead of air-cooling would put a strain on the community’s water resources.

In Morris, that’s not expected to be a problem: The City of Morris approved four agreements for the development of a 158-acre data center south of US Route 6 crossing over Gun Club Road in August, though a partner to actually use the data center hasn’t yet been figured out.

Mayor Chris Brown told the Morris Herald-News in August that this was a preliminary step, and power-usage and water-usage aren’t yet known. It could be millions of gallons during the project’s first phase.

Black Bear Diner opens at 21 Romines Drive in Morris at TravelCenters of America, in the former home of R-Place Family Eatery. (Renee Tomell)

Black Bear Diner replaces R-Place at Morris TravelCenters of America

R-Place in Morris officially closed after 57 years in operation, and it has since been replaced with a Black Bear Diner, the first franchise in Illinois from a California-based group that has restaurants across the country.

R-Place was a Morris staple, well-known for its desserts, and it’s salad bar, among other things. The truly brave will recall R-Place’s four pound cheeseburger.

R-Place opened first as Chuck Wagon in 1967 as part of a Standard Oil gas station. It expanded in 1987 and became R-Place. With it, also started a catering service.